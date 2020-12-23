Truist Financial Corp Sells 367 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after buying an additional 165,622 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,249,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,880,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

