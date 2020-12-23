Truist Financial Corp Sells 559 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 83,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

