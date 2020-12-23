Truist Financial Corp Takes $320,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE MDU opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

