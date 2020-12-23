Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 195,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

