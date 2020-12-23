Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.08.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,651.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

