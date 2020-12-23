Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $413.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 372,883 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

