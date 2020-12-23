TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Shares Gap Down to $417.10

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $417.10, but opened at $380.40. TUI AG (TUI.L) shares last traded at $402.60, with a volume of 2,765,789 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. TUI AG (TUI.L) currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 221.25 ($2.89).

Get TUI AG (TUI.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

TUI AG (TUI.L) Company Profile (LON:TUI)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.