Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 765,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 698,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Tuniu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.