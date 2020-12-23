Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Trading Up 10%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 765,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 698,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

