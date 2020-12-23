Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.44

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 9170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $863.34 million, a P/E ratio of 139.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

