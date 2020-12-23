TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $801,011.72 and approximately $148,921.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 90,264,228,678 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

