Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.17.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Twilio stock opened at $370.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $374.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $469,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,459 shares of company stock valued at $47,930,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Twilio by 1,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

