Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYME opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 37,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $37,085.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,929,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,411,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 550,251 shares of company stock worth $566,957 over the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyme Technologies (TYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.