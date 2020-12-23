U Network Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. U Network has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $328,835.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, U Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

