UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,656 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The E.W. Scripps worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 76.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

In other The E.W. Scripps news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,452 shares of company stock valued at $630,476 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. BidaskClub raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.