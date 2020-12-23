UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Zogenix worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

