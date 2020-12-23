UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $707,000 Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 1,260.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Cortexyme stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $853.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.10. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

