UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 384.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 57.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRTX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $853.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

