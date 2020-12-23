UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $768,000 Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of The E.W. Scripps worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after purchasing an additional 106,334 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSP. BidaskClub upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE SSP opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,452 shares of company stock worth $630,476. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

