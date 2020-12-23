UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

RCKT stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

