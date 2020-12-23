UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.