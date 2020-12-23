UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 5,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 24,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 1,280.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

