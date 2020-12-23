UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 40,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 86,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B as of its most recent SEC filing.

