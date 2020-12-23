UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $17,899.38 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP William Masters Ross sold 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $17,899.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $959,365.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNF stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.05. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

