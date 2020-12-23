United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Trading 7.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.56. 171,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 107,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Specifically, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 11,779 shares of company stock worth $61,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.95). The business had revenue of $199.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 161,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

