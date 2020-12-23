Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

