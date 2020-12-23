Universa Achieves Market Cap of $3.42 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $65,761.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00340455 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002126 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.