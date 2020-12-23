Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $377.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Universal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Universal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

