Uptrennd Price Hits $0.0027 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $933,405.09 and $12,730.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 537,218.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00049768 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00591168 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00038525 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000139 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,523,754 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.