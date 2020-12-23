Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 29,592 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,929.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -153.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

