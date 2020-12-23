Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCNX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Vaccinex stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

