Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) Stock Price Up 20%

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) rose 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 18,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Value Exchange International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEII)

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

