Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.67 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

