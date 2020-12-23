Van ECK Associates Corp Has $118,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,303,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

