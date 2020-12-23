Van ECK Associates Corp Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ryerson worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYI opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $449.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

