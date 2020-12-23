Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.