Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,030 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 278.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 276.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 351,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HST opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.