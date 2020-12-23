Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 593 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

NYSE:HIW opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

