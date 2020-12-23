Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 122.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.41.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

