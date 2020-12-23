VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stock Price Down 1%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.93. 19,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 27,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

