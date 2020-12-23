Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

