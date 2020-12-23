Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of VTC opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.