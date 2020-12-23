Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $105,491.77 and approximately $41,747.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00135896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00668451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00181811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00099942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059071 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

