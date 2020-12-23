Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The company traded as high as $166.01 and last traded at $165.58, with a volume of 7431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.17.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

