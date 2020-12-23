Veil (VEIL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $55,051.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $55,051.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00672861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00181834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00381937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00098742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00058996 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

