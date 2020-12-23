Venus Price Reaches $4.37 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and $4.13 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00018519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,617.39 or 0.99985160 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8,778.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000154 BTC.

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,935 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

