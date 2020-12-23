Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.83

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $16.21. Verbund shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 1,085 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OEZVY. Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Verbund presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Verbund alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

About Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.