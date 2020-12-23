VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,533,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.