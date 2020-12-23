Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 8.1%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.45. 2,261,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,781,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.