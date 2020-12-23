Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

